Recently married pedophile Shayne Lund appears before parole board
Convicted pedophile Shayne Lund, now 31, revealed he is recently married and took part in a day and full parole review in a videoconference hearing Thursday from the Ottawa area.
In 2016, Lund pleaded guilty to 35 charges involving 14 victims as young as two years of age, including sexual assault of children, making and distributing child pornography, and acts of bestiality. Lund was handed an indefinite sentence.
Lund, who married in December 2022, is also requesting a legal name change for himself and his new wife, citing his notoriety and increased media attention.
He indicated to the parole board he was not seeking day or full parole at this time.
The parole board asked Lund several times whether he is attracted to children, but he did not respond directly. Lund said he hadn't entertained those thoughts inside prison.
Lund expressed a desire to study psychology to the board to gain insight into his history and how his life unravelled.
His lawyer Phil Casey told the board Lund has indicated he is no longer attracted to underage girls, saying Lund has "embarked on a healthy and sexually-appropriate relationship."
After deliberations, the board ultimately concluded that "at this time, you would present an undue risk to society."
Lund thanked the board for meeting him and getting to know the face and person behind the case.
