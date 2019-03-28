

Staff, CTV Barrie





Two snowmobile deaths over this past weekend have police urging snowmobilers to avoid taking unnecessary risks, especially on frozen waterways as temperatures begin to rise.

The two deaths bring the number of lives lost in snowmobile incidents to 13 this season.

For those riders wanting to get in their last few rides in before the season ends, the OPP cannot stress enough the importance of avoiding frozen waterways.

The warmer temperatures this time of year can increase the chances of riders falling through the ice or driving into open water, as was the case in five fatalities this season, including one of the incidents this past weekend.

The OPP also warns that excessive speed, driving too fast for the conditions and alcohol/drug impairment continues to be the next leading factors in snowmobile deaths.

With warmer temperatures in many parts of the province, the OPP reminds riders that the conditions on waterways as well as on land will continue to deteriorate daily.