It was a devastating fire that lit up the night sky as flames ripped through the three-storey apartment building at 100 Little Avenue in Barrie one year ago, forcing dozens to flee their homes.

“Very quickly after the fire, we mobilized with the County of Simcoe to ensure that all of the displaced tenants were properly accommodated,” said Erika Ertecki with Barrie Housing.

On Wednesday the federal government announced $3-million in funding to help rebuild what was lost.

“Today’s investment from the co-investment fund is specifically targeted towards more vulnerable populations,” Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi said.

Crews will construct a fourth-storey with 11 new affordable housing units. It’s all part of the government’s $13.2 billion national housing strategy.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said more than 3,000 people in Simcoe County are on the centralized wait list for social housing.

“Our first priority will be the tenants who want to move back here, those that were displaced by the fire. Some have chosen to start a new life in their new location elsewhere in Barrie, but there are many who do want to come back,” he said.

Crews are already hard at work framing the third floor and plan to frame the fourth by the end of May.

“We’re also adding an elevator to make the building even that much more accessible, and upgrade the HVAC system,” said Ertecki.

Once completed, the entire project will have 34 units.

Officials say the building will be completed next spring.