Real estate market on the upswing after challenging year

Real estate experts paint a cautiously optimistic outlook after a year of downward market trends across the country.

Trends in Simcoe County show an increase in viewings and buyers re-entering the market after key interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada warded off many last year.

Lance Chilton, the broker of record at Re/Max Hallmark Chilton Realty, calls the local market "more or less balanced."

"Inventory conditions are the same as they once were in 2018," he noted." From 2020 to 2022, prices rose to about 43 per cent, which was rather rapid."

Chilton said key interest rate hikes eventually bottomed out the local market by about September - that's when home prices that peaked at around $1 million dropped to about $730,000.

"Since then, it's recovered by about five per cent," Chilton said. "In fact, we actually saw showings increase for the first time in about six months."

The Barrie and District Association of Realtors (BDAR) confirms that showings have picked up again, with people getting that "spring fever."

However, the one key issue that remains is low inventory.

"We saw prices dip because of interest rates and people pulling out of the market, but we never saw that supply come back online," said Luc Woolsey, BDAR president, adding the situation creates multi-offer bids.

"So there's still a lot of people having to come in firm, waiving conditions and inspections because they're having to compete."