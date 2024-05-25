Razors of Hope fundraiser returns to Barrie, raises funds for cancer research

The annual Razors of Hope fundraiser made its return to Barrie on Saturday.

Organized by Jason Helmod, the event serves as a crucial platform for raising funds and spreading awareness for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research.

Participants joined the initiative by taking turns to have their heads shaved.

With high hopes, Helmod aims to raise $10,000 for this year's event, which took place at the Barrie Police Services headquarters.

Razors of Hope not only serves as a fundraising platform for the Terry Fox Foundation but also pays tribute to the legacy of the late 'million-dollar man' Will Dwyer, who devoted his life to supporting the foundation through fundraising efforts.