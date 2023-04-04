Rash of vehicle thefts in Orillia as suspects steal keys from public lockers: OPP
Provincial police in Orillia are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant following a rash of thefts from a public parking lot.
According to OPP, three vehicles have been reported stolen from publicly used facilities in the Sunshine City in recent weeks.
Police say the suspect(s) took car keys from changeroom lockers.
Provincial police say there doesn't appear to be a specific vehicle make or model targeted.
They are checking surveillance video from nearby businesses and some of the facilities impacted.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.
Police advise locking lockers at public facilities, not leaving valuables in plain view, alternating your parking spot, and being aware of your surroundings to avoid becoming a victim of theft.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Land claim on famous Ontario beach decided in favour of First Nation
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
LIVE | Live updates as Donald Trump enters not guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that would mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
24 Sussex Drive closed after major rodent, mould and asbestos problems: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
WATCH: Man's proposal during MLB game goes horribly wrong
A man's surprise proposal during the Los Angeles Dodgers' opening night game was going great, and then it was gone in a flash.
Atlantic
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
-
Quebec calls for public inquiries into deadly Old Montreal fire, police officer's death
Quebec's public safety minister is calling for public inquiries into the deadly fire in Old Montreal and the on-duty death of a provincial police officer.
-
Police confirm missing Akwesasne man is linked to dead migrants
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vote on $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel ends in tie
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
Ottawa's downtown office vacancy rate reaches all-time high
Ottawa recorded its highest-ever downtown office vacancy rate in the first quarter of this year, a new report says.
Toronto
-
Toronto transit rider recalls 2021 subway attack, takes aim at TTC response
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
-
Toronto casino table dealer allegedly 'colluded' with a group of patrons, police say
Ontario police have charged a table games dealer who was allegedly colluding with a group of four others to cheat at a Toronto casino.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
-
Man 'target shooting' when he injured man, damaged homes and vehicles: police
Brantford police have charged a 21-year-old with a shooting that injured one person and damaged two homes on Bowery Road.
-
Tiny homes arrive at hybrid shelter, move-in target date pushed back
The opening of the Region of Waterloo hybrid shelter has been pushed back, with a new targeted opening date set for “towards the end of the month.”
London
-
London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call
London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.
-
London man with schizophrenia sentenced in brutal stabbing death
John Flores was described by his loved ones as a kind and loving son, brother and uncle who didn’t deserve to die.
-
'It’s great to play close to home': Ella Shelton ready to take on the world
The Women’s World Hockey Championship is practically a home game for Ella Shelton. The CAA Centre in Brampton is just over an hour’s drive east on the 401 from the small hamlet of Foldens Ont. in Oxford County.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Stephen Smith's body exhumed and examined almost 2 years after Murdaugh case prompted renewed scrutiny
The body of Stephen Smith, whose 2015 death was thrust back into the spotlight during the investigation of the 2021 killings of Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh, was exhumed over the weekend for an independent autopsy, attorneys for Smith's family said.
Windsor
-
Kingsville man in Easter Bunny costume 'heartbroken' after police interaction at public park
A Kingsville man dressed up as the Easter Bunny is “miffed” about a recent interaction with police at a public park in Kingsville which outed him as “not the real Easter Bunny.”
-
What you need to know about crossing the Canada-US border this Easter: CBSA
The Canada Border Services Agency wants all travellers to know what to expect when crossing the border over the Easter long weekend.
-
Windsor woman claiming to be police officer identified in grandparent scam
Windsor police have identified a female suspect who was allegedly claiming to be a police officer in a grandparent scam.
Calgary
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
-
Medicine Hat men charged in drug trafficking investigation
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month that saw investigators seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan community groups lead charge on safe consumption sites
Emile Gariepy usually supervises people using drugs inside one of Saskatchewan's overdose prevention sites but says it's those in the nearby parking lot who often need his attention.
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
Saskatoon's new Zellers location started welcoming shoppers Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Sohi calls Alberta adding police, crisis workers on transit a 'significant investment'
Edmonton's mayor applauded Tuesday after a plan to make big city transit safer was revealed by the province.
-
Alberta waited a month to declare emergency response to oilsands releases: document
The Alberta government waited a month before calling an emergency response to one of the biggest releases of oilsands tailings in the province's history, a leaked document shows.
Vancouver
-
Surrey nurse faces 28-day suspension for mistreating elderly, vulnerable patient: BCCNM
A B.C. nurse has been disciplined for mistreating an elderly patient in Surrey two Christmases ago.
-
Five masked robbers threaten women with gun and steal car, Abbotsford police say
Five masked men pulled a gun on a 62-year-old woman outside her house in Abbotsford Saturday evening before stealing her vehicle, police say.
-
UBC urges students and staff to uninstall TikTok app due to security concerns
The University of British Columbia is the latest organization to discourage the use of the TikTok app.