Rash of vehicle thefts in Orillia as suspects steal keys from public lockers: OPP

Provincial police in Orillia are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant following a rash of thefts from a public parking lot.

According to OPP, three vehicles have been reported stolen from publicly used facilities in the Sunshine City in recent weeks.

Police say the suspect(s) took car keys from changeroom lockers.

Provincial police say there doesn't appear to be a specific vehicle make or model targeted.

They are checking surveillance video from nearby businesses and some of the facilities impacted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.

Police advise locking lockers at public facilities, not leaving valuables in plain view, alternating your parking spot, and being aware of your surroundings to avoid becoming a victim of theft.