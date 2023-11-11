Rash of daytime break-ins and thefts under investigation in Caledon

Provincial police are investigating a rash of daytime break-ins at homes in Caledon.

OPP says the break-ins happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on Maston Drive, Palmer Circle, Bucktown Trail, and Doctor Reynar Road in Palgrave.

"In all situations, the suspect gained entry through the front door while no one was home," OPP stated in a release.

Police say several items, including cash and jewelry, were stolen.

They believe a grey Durango was used during thefts and say other vehicles may have also been involved.

Police urge anyone with information or surveillance/dash cam video of suspicious activities or persons to contact the authorities.