A number of break and enters in the city of Barrie have police on the hunt for the person or persons involved.

Barrie Police say the break-ins appear to be related because they have all taken place in the northwest part of the city and all happened when the homeowners were away during the day.

According to police, the homes were ransacked with jewelry and valuables stolen.

Investigators have obtained video surveillance that they say links a white Nissan Versa Note, four-door, hatchback-style car with dark-coloured rims to several of the reported incidents.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees anything suspicious in your neighbourhood is asked to contact police.