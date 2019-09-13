

Staff , CTV Barrie





Friday the 13th marks an ominous day for the superstitious.

And on this Friday the 13th there is a particular full moon that will light up the night sky.

The Harvest Moon will look 14 percent smaller than usual. That's because as we approach the autumn equinox, which happens on Sept. 23rd, the moon is at it's most considerable distance from the Earth.

This is the first full moon in more than a decade to appear on a Friday the 13th.

Astronomers say it's an event that won't occur again for 30 years.