A rare corpse flower dubbed Uncle Fester is no longer raising a stink in Vancouver.

The 6-foot-tall flower only blooms a few times during its 40-year life at the Bloedel Floral Conservatory and draws quite a crowd.

People stood in line for two to three hours to sniff the plant that is described as smelling like dirty diapers, hot garbage or rotten meat.

The plant is native to Sumatra and is the largest flower on earth.

It began to open its petals on Sunday and on Tuesday it started to close its funnel-shaped petals bringing the brief bloom to an end.

Vancouver and Edmonton have the only two corpse flowers in all of Canada.

Park board officials say the conservatory had more than 4-thousand visitors through on Monday, the first full day of Uncle Fester’s bloom.