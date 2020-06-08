BARRIE, ONT. -- Surgeries and procedures that were paused in mid-March because of COVID-19 are ramping up at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

RVH President and CEO Janice Skot says ramping up is complex because of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, so the ramp-up must be done in a cautious, safe way that protects against the spread of the virus while ensuring RVH remains ready to respond to any unexpected COVID-19 surges," Skot explains.

The Ontario government has strict protocols for hospitals during their ramp-up of procedures, including ensuring the staff has enough protective equipment.

Throughout the pandemic, Barrie's hospital performed nearly 1,000 emergency surgeries, including vital cancer procedures, versus 3,500 procedures in roughly the same timeline.

The staff at the hospital are urging patients to remain patient.

"We recognize it has been difficult and frustrating for patients whose care was postponed, particularly those who have already waited some time for their procedure," says RVH's Chief of Staff, Dr. Jeff Tyberg.

The backlog of cases won't easily be relieved, and the hospital will be adopting a 'new normal' which may mean longer waits than in the past.