Nearly three weeks after the Municipal Elections were held across the province one mayoral race is still up in the air.

In Ramara Township, Incumbent Basil Clarke narrowly defeated his competitor, Marg Sharpe, by just 14 votes.

“I thought that I needed a recount just to confirm (or unconfirm) that vote,” said Sharpe.

The town’s council sided with Sharpe’s request for a recount and residents say it’s a reasonable request.

“It won’t make anybody happy just letting it go, so I’m glad they are actually looking into it,” said one resident.

Like many other municipalities, Ramara used telephone and internet voting in the recent election.

Because the vote was electronic, there are no paper ballots to recount, so the mayor doesn’t expect the outcome to change.

“You just push the button again and wait for the same results. I would be very surprised if there was one vote either way,” said Clarke.

The recount is expected to go ahead once the clerk, auditor, and an official from the voting service can be scheduled. It must take place no later than November 26.