BARRIE, ONT. -- Police identified the man they arrested following a night of violence in Ramara Township on Saturday night as 30-year-old Michael Lahay.

According to police, officers found 47-year-old Wendy Lahay dead inside a house on Monck Road.

They said police also found another victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the home east of Highway 169. His identity and condition have not been released.

A neighbour told CTV News a couple lived in the home with their adult son. The neighbour added that arguing was often heard coming from the house, and on Saturday night, she heard screaming.

Police have not provided details of how Wendy Lahay died or how the second victim was injured.

The accused has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. He was remanded into police custody.

The OPP is asking for information from anyone who may help with the case. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers via phone (1-888-222-8477) or online.