Nearly a year later, police have laid charges in relation to a collision that fatally injured a pedestrian.

Police say Lucas Dunlop, a 19-year-old Sebright man, was hit in the Joyland Beach area on June 17, 2018, around 4:15 a.m. in Carden Township.

Police say he was taken to a residence, but his condition worsened. Emergency services were called, but he later died of his injuries.

Kawartha Lakes OPP appealed to the public for help with the case.

A 25-year-old Ramara Township man accused of being the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim is charged with attempting to obstruct justice and public mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in an Orillia court next month.