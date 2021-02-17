BARRIE, ONT. -- A Ramara Township man accused of taking his mother's life over the weekend faces a first-degree murder charge.

Police arrested 30-year-old Michael Lahay after finding the body of his 47-year-old mother, Wendy Lahay, in a house on Monck Road Saturday night.

Police also found another unidentified victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the home east of Highway 169. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The details of Wendy Lahay's death have not been released.

Michael Lahay remains in police custody and also faces a charge of attempted murder.