BARRIE -- The Township of Ramara has lifted its fire ban "to help residents in the community alleviate any mental and physical stress," reads a statement released on Friday.

Fire Chief Tony Stong adds, "if a small campfire on one's property will afford an escape from today's chaos, we welcome that opportunity."

The township says regular burning regulations still apply.

Ramara residents are reminded to follow all other restrictions during the pandemic, such as practicing physical distancing, no gatherings of more than five people and staying at home as much as possible.

Several municipalities across Simcoe County issued fire bans because of the COVID-19 pandemic to not impede the ability of crews to respond to emergencies.

Burning restrictions remain in place in the following municipalities on Friday: