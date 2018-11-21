Featured
Ramara recount confirms election results
Incumbent Basil Clarke is seen in his office in Ramara Township, Ont. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:47PM EST
It’s official. Mayor Basil Clarke will be keeping his job after a recount of last month’s close election results in Ramara Township.
The results proved there were no discrepancies after a narrow 14-vote win against his challenger.
The new council will be sworn in at Ramara’s municipal office on December 3.