BARRIE, ONT. -- Regularly playing the lottery finally paid off for a Ramara couple who are "smiling ear to ear" after winning $100,000.

Dona and James Grills matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the March 13, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw with the ticket they purchased at Canoe Fresh Food Market on Muskoka Street in Washago.

The retired couple says they have played the lottery for four decades. "Our favourite games are Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and we always play Encore."

Dona said she woke James from a nap when she discovered they were winners. "[I] said, 'Honey, you have to get up right now. I think we won some money.'"

The Grills plan to do home renovations and buy some new appliances with their winnings.