BARRIE -- Chippewas of Rama First Nation is extending the closure of all retail tobacco stores on the reserve.

On April 9, the Chief and Council of Rama agreed to close retail tobacco stores in response to COVID-19 and to reduce visitor traffic to the community. The Chief and Council have now extended the emergency closure to May 13, 2020.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rama First Nation wrote:

"This decision was based on a number of factors, including medical experts in Canada and Ontario working with Rama's health advisors and experts, concerns from community members, actions of other First Nation communities and the province."

The Rama Chief and Council plan to review the decision on May 13, and will decide the next steps at that time.













