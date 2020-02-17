BARRIE -- A rally in support of the hereditary chiefs of Wet'suwet'en Territory is taking place in Brechin.

The demonstration is taking place near the township's rail crossing at Highway 12 on Monday evening.

A social media post asked for local First Nation members to join the rally, which will include an education and prayer session.

Provincial police tell CTV News they are aware of the gathering, and their provincial liaison team is in contact with the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Thousand Islands Bridge border crossing has reopened after being shut for several hours today due to similar protests.

Demonstrators are opposed to a massive pipeline protest that crosses their traditional territory in northern British Columbia.

On Sunday, protesters closed the Rainbow Bridge crossing in Niagara Falls. And a rail blockade on Tyendinaga territory has shuttered parts of the country's train system for days.

- With files from The Canadian Press