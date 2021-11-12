Rally held at Meridian Place in Barrie against racism in schools

Barrie, Ont. -

Over 100 people flooded Meridian Square in downtown Barrie on Friday to rally against racism in the classroom.

Most in attendance were parents of Black children, many of whom shared personal stories with the crowd of the attacks their children face in school.

"I think it's important to show awareness of the things our children are going through," said Valerie Gooden, a mother of two Simcoe County students. "In kindergarten, he was told he can't play with a group because he doesn't have white skin."

Many other parents spoke about the constant microaggressions, such as touching hair and racially charged stereotypes.

"These microaggressions that they are facing are hard to know what they are if we don't have training," said Shelly Skinner, a mother of two and the president of Uplift Black.

Skinner helped organize the rally along with the group Parents Against Racism Simcoe County.

The two groups are advocating for more culturally sensitive training for school staff to help combat anti-Black racism, among other changes.

"Decolonize the curriculum, reforming the education act, replacing officers in schools with mental health workers, diversifying the hiring policy and making sure we have anti-racism anti-Black racism policies," said Gillian Scobie, the co-chair of Parents Against Racism Simcoe County.

Many parents at the rally said these steps would provide a safe environment for students of colour.

"They'll feel seen. They'll feel heard," said Skinner.

Both Simcoe County school boards said they are actively trying to combat racism.

The public board said it meets with anti-racism groups regularly and is in the process of establishing an advisory committee with a mandate to review, implement and monitor equity-related policies.