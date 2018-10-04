The week of October 1 marks National Breastfeeding week in Canada.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the awareness week has been gaining popularity over the years, and officials want everyone to understand how important the natural food source is.

A recent survey by SMDHU finds 26 percent of people are still uncomfortable with a woman breastfeeding her baby in a public place.

“Not every mom is able to breastfeed, but when they can it’s great,” says Early ON Child and Family Centre manager, Janet Humphrey. “It gives the kids a great, healthy start to life. In fact, it’s actually really healthy for moms too.”

The health unit has teamed up with local community partners to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

Susan Hall says she breastfeeds her six-month-old daughter in public and has only ever had one problem. “I’ve had one comment said to me while I was out in public breastfeeding. But that didn’t stop me. I didn’t even acknowledge the comment.”

During national breastfeeding week, the staff at the health unit wants mothers to know it is their right to breastfeed anywhere they need.

Businesses are being encouraged to put up “Breastfeeding Welcome” signs to let parents know they support it. The health unit says they will supply the signs if a company would like to display one.

