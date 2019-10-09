Raise your glass today to mark the very first Canadian Beer Day.

It's a day to celebrate and recognize our country's world-class beer scene.

The tradition aims to bring together beer drinkers, brewers and more to focus on the history and contributions the beer industry has on Canadian culture.

Canada's beer footprint is notable, with 1,000 breweries across the country. More than eight out of every 10 bottles of beer sold in Canada are made in Canada.

The beer economy supports 149,000 Canadian jobs and has generated nearly $6 billion in both federal, provincial and municipal taxes last year alone.

"Canadians are proud of our brewing history, we're great at making beer, and Canadian Beer Day gives us a chance to celebrate that together," said Luke Harford, President of Beer Canada. "To join in, all you need is a friend or two and a Canadian brew."

Canadian Beer Day will be celebrated every year on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

- With files from The Canadian Press