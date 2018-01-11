Flash freezing is possible as temperatures get set to quickly plummet.

Environment Canada says most of central Ontario will receive up to 20 millimetres of rain by Friday.

The rain coupled together with warmer than normal temperatures could cause minor flooding in areas where catch basins are blocked.

But a bigger concern is what comes after the mild weather quickly cools.

Environment Canada says a strong a cold front will move into the region on Friday morning, which could cause flash freezing.

A flash freeze warning has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
  • South River - Burk's Falls

The weather office says rain will quickly transition to snow or even freezing rain.