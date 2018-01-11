

CTV Barrie





Flash freezing is possible as temperatures get set to quickly plummet.

Environment Canada says most of central Ontario will receive up to 20 millimetres of rain by Friday.

The rain coupled together with warmer than normal temperatures could cause minor flooding in areas where catch basins are blocked.

But a bigger concern is what comes after the mild weather quickly cools.

Environment Canada says a strong a cold front will move into the region on Friday morning, which could cause flash freezing.

A flash freeze warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

The weather office says rain will quickly transition to snow or even freezing rain.