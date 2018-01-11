Featured
Rainy, mild weather could usher in flash freezing
Snow plows can be seen at the Barrie, Ont. maintenance yard on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Sean Grech/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 12:08PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 7:05PM EST
Flash freezing is possible as temperatures get set to quickly plummet.
Environment Canada says most of central Ontario will receive up to 20 millimetres of rain by Friday.
The rain coupled together with warmer than normal temperatures could cause minor flooding in areas where catch basins are blocked.
But a bigger concern is what comes after the mild weather quickly cools.
Environment Canada says a strong a cold front will move into the region on Friday morning, which could cause flash freezing.
A flash freeze warning has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
The weather office says rain will quickly transition to snow or even freezing rain.