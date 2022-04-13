Rainfall warnings soak parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce

Umbrellas and rain jackets will be needed across much of Simcoe Muskoka on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

Rain will be heavy at times on Wednesday into Thursday, with 20 to 40 millimetres possible.

Scattered showers and a risk of a thunderstorm are expected for much of Simcoe County until early afternoon.