Rainfall warning in effect across the region
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 7:18PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 6:24AM EST
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of the region.
The national weather agency says a warm front associated with a low pressure area will move through the region Monday night bringing a significant amount of rain with it.
The rainfall warning is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Grey County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
Environment Canada says we can expect up tp 25 millimetres of rain by Tuesday morning, along with temperatures typically seen in mid-April. The thaw is expected to melt most, if not all, of the snow on the ground by mid-week.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.