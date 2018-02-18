Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of the region.

The national weather agency says a warm front associated with a low pressure area will move through the region Monday night bringing a significant amount of rain with it.

The rainfall warning is in effect for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Grey County
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Environment Canada says we can expect up tp 25 millimetres of rain by Tuesday morning, along with temperatures typically seen in mid-April. The thaw is expected to melt most, if not all, of the snow on the ground by mid-week.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.