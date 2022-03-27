'Rainbow Weekend' at Blue Mountain returns

After scaled-down versions for the last two years, Blue Mountain welcomed back its annual weekend-long pride event.

Multiple activities have been happening all weekend long at the popular central Ontario ski resort for Rainbow Weekend. While pride celebrations have been happening in the area for at least the last 10 years, Blue Mountain's weekend-long event has been going on for about half that time.

"It feels great," says Andrew Siegwart, the Blue Mountain Village Association president. "The local community really hasn't had a chance to get together in 2 years. So for the local LGBTQ2S+ community, it's very important."

It is the first full-scale pride event at Blue Mountain since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year there have been a variety of family-friendly activities, from groove dancing to a drag show to axe-throwing.

Siegwart says it's not only an essential weekend for local advocates and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community but for businesses in the area after a challenging period.

"It just feels like we're turning a corner, and it just feels great for everyone," he says. "This is our chance to sort of embrace the new reality, and we're experiencing something that we haven't experienced for a few years, so it feels fun to be back at not only what we love to do but what we do best."