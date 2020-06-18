Advertisement
Rainbow flag raised at Barrie's city hall
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 6:04PM EDT
The rainbow flag was raised at city hall in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., June 18, 2020, to mark Pride Month. (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The rainbow flag was raised today at Barrie's city hall to mark Pride Month.
The crowd was smaller than most years, and socially distancing from one another, but the message remained the same.
Organizers with Barrie Pride said flying the colourful flag continues to show the importance of inclusivity and community support, especially during a time when some may feel isolated.