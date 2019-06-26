

The annual Radio for Oncology Radiothon kicked off this morning in Owen Sound with 92.3 The Dock.

The 15 hour live broadcast shares personal stories while raising money for the oncology department at the Owen Sound Regional Hospital.

The radio station committed to raising $250,000 for the hospital three years ago with money going towards the purchase of new equipment to help diagnose cancer.

The hospital has a wide range of clinical services for cancer patients from biopsies, and counselling, to surgery and chemotherapy.

By noon on Wednesday, the radiothon raised $10,000 with money continuing to pour in.

Click here to donate after the radiothon is over.