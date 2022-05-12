Racing to Hawaii in Amanda's memory
A construction worker in recovery is gaining support from a young woman he never met.
Yet walkers and runners are lacing up their shoes for the sMiles for Amanda 2022 campaign in memory of Amanda Kelsall of Oro-Medonte. She died in a car collision while attending the University of Ottawa in 2014.
This year's run has a Hawaiian theme, or rather; the racers are asked to run a virtual track to add to the 7,800 kilometres necessary to reach Kauai, where Amanda's family visited when Kelsall was a teenager.
"Since this is the third year of doing the run virtually, I love that we can accumulate kilometres together towards a common distance goal," said Amanda's mother Sharon Kelsall.
"This year, we're 'running' to Kauai, and it's exciting for us as a family because we have such wonderful memories from our family vacation there, which was 10 years ago this May. My husband John… met the girls and I in Kauai and for 10 days we hiked, went to beaches and ate ice cream; it was such a blast!" Sharon said those fond family memories are why sMiles for Amanda has such a 'sweet' twist on the run this year.
"We ate ice cream 14 times in the 10 days we were in Kauai, so we're hoping that people get active, then go for ice cream and post it on social media with the hashtag #sMilesforAmanda2022."
This year's virtual marathon runs from May 1 to May 30. Proceeds will be donated to the Community Builders Program, a not-for-profit construction-based social enterprise in Simcoe County and Greater Sudbury, and to the Diane Morrison Hospice Ottawa Mission, a hospice that cares for homeless and at-risk populations during their end of life.
"We were chosen this year based on the testimony of one of our crew," said Shawna Bailey, program director of the Community Builders program.
"One of the things that we've started to do is develop a peer-support program so that people who have had past addictions and are recovering are able to help those who are struggling in construction – to kind of help them with that step once they've been out of recovery," she said.
Bailey said she has begun counting her steps as she walks around the office and is adding about two kilometres a day to the goal of virtually reaching 7,800 kms.
RaceRoster.com is hosting the sign-up for runners and walkers who wish to join the sMiles for Amanda run.
