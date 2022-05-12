Racing to Hawaii in Amanda's memory

Sharon Kelsall shows the starting line of the virtual marathon to Hawaii in memory of her daughter Amanda Kelsall who died while attending the University of Ottawa in 2014. Sharon Kelsall shows the starting line of the virtual marathon to Hawaii in memory of her daughter Amanda Kelsall who died while attending the University of Ottawa in 2014.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver