Orillia’s current mayor is hoping for a second term in office, but he’ll have to get past long-time resident Gordon Launchbury first.

“Every vote counts, and in this city, it’s relationships that count too,” said Launchbury.

He hopes to build those relationships by running what he calls ‘a transparent and trustworthy government.’

“I’d like to see us invest in our people, in our other infrastructure like roads and so on,” he said.

While Launchbury calls the mayor a good friend, he says he disagrees with the push to see Orillia Power Distribution to Hydro One.

He would also like Orillia’s waterfront left as it is, undeveloped.

“There’s contemplation now of putting parking metres there, and I call that barbed wire when it comes to inviting people to our city.”

Orillia's current mayor, Steve Clarke says he still has a lot of unfinished business at city hall and hopes to remain in office. He calls the rec centre and the redevelopment at 70 Front Street two of his biggest accomplishments.

“If you’re organized as a municipality, and you’ve got a good strategic plan and good corporate plan, then everything you do really should be guided by that,” said Clarke. “The ultimate goal I have is to make this community a little happier and a little healthier.”

The city of Orillia has 17 candidates vying for eight council seats.