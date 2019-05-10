

The Procyon Wildlife centre is asking people to look before you light during yard spring cleaning. This after a pregnant raccoon got caught up in a brush pile fire.

Staff says piles of debris that have been left undisturbed all winter make for excellent nesting spots for wildlife to stay warm and hide their young.

This was the case for one raccoon mom, named Meadow, who was hiding in a brush pile that turned into an inferno.

Meadow was rescued from the flames and brought to the centre with burns on her face, arm and belly. On her way to the vet, she surprised volunteers by giving birth to a tiny baby.

Staff says she also had a stillborn and another baby that died shortly after birth.

Volunteers did what they could for her only baby, but sadly, he died two days after birth.

Their focus now is keeping Meadow alive and healthy.

They say she will be in their care for some time as she recovers, but she has a good appetite.

At this time of year, most animals are having their offspring. The wildlife centre says trapping raccoons and other animals will lead to many orphans and suggest better ways of humanely enticing a mother raccoon to relocate.

Experts say to make her environment less desirable by placing a radio and a light where she's nesting and give the animal a day or two to move her babies. Raccoons like their dens dark and quiet.

