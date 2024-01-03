BARRIE
Barrie

    • R.I.D.E. program still nets impaired drivers in Dufferin County: OPP

    Dufferin OPP show a breathalyzer fail in this photo. (Source: Dufferin OPP) Dufferin OPP show a breathalyzer fail in this photo. (Source: Dufferin OPP)

    On Tuesday, the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) concluded its Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

    The Festive R.I.D.E. campaign ran from November 16 until January 2. During the that time, officers were highly visible as they conducted R.I.D.E. initiatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    The results of the R.I.D.E. campaign show that drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a threat on Ontario roads.

    By the numbers:

    • Officers conducted 259 R.I.D.E. programs
    • 738 hours were spent onducting R.I.D.E. stops
    • 21 drivers were charged with impaired offences
    • 32 total impaired-related charges

    “Dufferin OPP would like to thank the concerned citizens who contacted police to report a possible impaired driver. These calls save lives, and therefore, we treat them as a high priority. If you suspect an impaired driver, call and dial 911,” the press release stated.

    There are alternative options to get home safely, such as a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, public transit or staying the night.

    Festive R.I.D.E. is wrapping up; however, officers are out day and night ensuring drivers are driving soberly.

