Quick turn around of stolen mini loader

A Bobcat mini loader was stolen from a Fox Street job site in Penetanguishene on Oct. 19 shortly after midnight.

However, the stolen Bobcat, worth approximately $80,000, was located and recovered from a Lake of Bays Township property near Huntsville at 4 p.m. the same day.

The loader has been returned to its owner, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or email opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) Tips can also be provided online at CrimeStoppers.