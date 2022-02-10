Quick-thinking actions of people saved Huntsville house from heavy fire damage

Fire officials credit working smoke alarms and the quick-thinking of two people for saving a Huntsville house from significant damage after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department arrived at the single-storey house on Concession 2/3 to find thick smoke inside the structure.

They say the occupants were outside when it's believed a lit candle placed near combustibles in a bedroom sparked the blaze.

Officials say the occupants went inside and tried to extinguish the flames, but the heavy smoke forced them to head outside.

Interim Fire Chief Larry Brassard says the occupants were mindful of closing the doors as they escaped the house, sparing the home "from heavy damage."

Paramedics assessed one man at the scene for smoke inhalation. He was not taken to the hospital.

The department says the damage was limited to the room where the fire started, and the rest of the home had smoke damage estimated at $50,000.

Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja recommends choosing CSA-approved battery-powered candles over real ones to avoid any potential fire hazards.

"If you must use real candles, extinguish all lit candles before leaving the room or going to sleep and keep lit candles well away from anything that can burn," he adds.