Questions about kid's COVID-19 vaccine answered during live Q & A on Wednesday

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is hosting a virtual live Q & A for parents to address concerns about the pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SMDHU associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee will answer questions posed by parents in the live chat box in real-time on Wednesday between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The health unit aims to alleviate concerns regarding the vaccine.

"Getting your child vaccinated is the best way to protect them from COVID-19 and to prevent them from passing the virus to grandparents or others who can get seriously ill," SMDHU stated in a release on Monday.

Children born in 2016 and earlier are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The SMDHU virtual Q&A will be streamed live on CTVNewsBarrie.ca on Wed., Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

The health unit currently reports that 14 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka children aged five to 11 have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

There are nearly two dozen schools across the region with an outbreak status.

Last week, a Huntsville school became the first in the region to be closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Lee will be joined by pediatrician Dr. Rania Hiram and certified child life specialist Jocelyn Leworthy.