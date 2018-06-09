Featured
Quebec ticket takes Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 10:26AM EDT
After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was won by a single ticket sold in Quebec.
The draw also offered 52 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and 27 of them were won -- to be shared by the holders 37 winning tickets sold across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 15 will be approximately $35 million.