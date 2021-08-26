BARRIE, ONT. -- An out-of-province driver is accused of attempting to flee from police after being caught speeding double the posted limit.

Huronia West OPP say they were patrolling the area of River Road West in Wasaga Beach when they spotted a vehicle travelling 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone early Thursday morning.

The driver fled from police after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle was located in a live lane on Crossland Road in Springwater Township after the car ran out of gas.

A 30-year-old Quebec resident faces a number of stunt driving offences. The accused was issued a seven-day license suspension in Ontario, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.