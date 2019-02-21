Quality Inn in Barrie evacuated for 'chlorine issues'
The Quality Inn is currently being evacuated for what Barrie Fire is calling chlorine issues.
Emergency services are at the building on Hart Drive, and according to reports some of the guests are being treated.
Fire crews are working to ventilate the building.
Transit has been called in to provide shelter about 20 people that had to be evacuated.
Hart Drive update: Fire crews are evacuating the entire building due to a chlorine issue. EMS is on scene evaluating affected guests. @cityofbarrie Transit has been called to provide shelter to evacuees. pic.twitter.com/7L06QvBN7z