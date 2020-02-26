BARRIE -- Students at Honourable Earl Rowe Public School were a small part of the nationwide initiative to fight bullying.

Kids from junior kindergarten to grade eight participated in activities throughout the day.

"It's about stopping bullying, calling it out, and empowering kids to make sure that they have the words to stop it, and there has been a big change,” said principal Christopher Kemp.

All students at the school are on board with the initiative.

"it's important to start with the kids when they're younger, so as they get into society, they are kind and make those choices,” Kemp added.

At Holly Meadow Public School, a group of students put on an anti-bullying presentation for their classmates.

Grade eight student Hailey Vaughn has experienced bullying first hand and wanted to help others.

"I know I’ve been bullied in the past, and many kids are suffering in silence because they have no one to talk to, or they can’t talk to anyone, and I know I was one of those kids."

Greater awareness through initiatives like pink shirt day are making it easier to recognize and address bullying.

“We've moved on from the suck it up mentality, and we're trying to put more things in place to combat the bullying,” Const. Shannon Calladine with the Barrie police said.

While also making sure young people know that it's o-k to speak up.

"I know it’s really hard to speak up sometimes, but I always tell kids that you can write a note, or send a text, e-mail, there are many ways to tell someone you're being bullied,” Const. Calladine added.