Sitting on her couch in her home in Oro-Medonte, Melissa Hurst looks down at a framed photo of her son Luke, who died in 2017. "He was just an awesome kid," she says. Her friend Maureen Way, sitting beside her, smiles in empathy. Way has also lost a child. Her daughter Lindsay died in 2016, and now both mothers have forged a friendship, brought together by the unimaginable tragedy of losing a child.

Both Luke and Lindsay died from opioid overdoses, and now Hurst and Way have joined other mothers across Simcoe County to petition the federal government to declare a Public Health Emergency because of the opioid crisis.

"We have lost in the last three years almost eleven thousand young adults," says Way.

"The government poured money into SARS when SARS was an epidemic," adds Hurst. "And now the coronavirus as well, which is all very real, and very legitimate, and has to be done. What concerns me is that we've lost more Canadians to opioid addiction and drug addictions than any number that we've lost in the flu pandemics."

They have named their group the Simcoe Moms for Opioid Awareness (SMFOA). Their goal is to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and to get the government to treat addiction like any other illness.

"I'll have people who will disagree with me on this," says Way. "But [addiction] should be looked upon the same as diabetes. It needs to be treated. At some point, it is not within their control, and many of these people become addicted because they have an injury or something like that. How can they combat that?"

Way's daughter Lindsay dealt with addiction for years. Way says her daughter had a difficult time dealing with her father's death after he was killed in a car crash when she was a child. She started taking drugs in high school and continued for years afterwards.

In 2016 Way received a call telling her, her daughter was unconscious at a house. "Unfortunately she had been without oxygen for too long," Way says with a tremble in her voice. "She lingered on life support for five days before we took her off."

Way says her daughter wanted to stop using drugs and did go through periods where she wasn't, but relapsed time and time again.

"She would have welcomed a cohesive plan of attack. She wanted help," says Way.

The trouble is, according to both Way and Hurst, is that the services that do exist, work in silos.

"If there is a person who is struggling, we need to get them support and services. The problem is right now, the government has not laid that out for us as a society. What does that look like? How do we make that happen?" says Way.

Hurst's son Luke died on Mother's day in 2017. "He said I love you, and those were the last words we spoke." Hurst pauses and takes a deep breath. "I went to wake him in the morning, and found he'd passed away in the early morning hours."

Luke used drugs recreationally. He was nineteen when he died.

In addition to petitioning the government, SMFOA wants to put faces to the many people who have died in the opioid crisis.

"This could happen to anyone," says Hurst. "It can be your grandfather, your grandmother, your mom or dad; it can be your neighbour."

SMFOA has launched a petition to declare the Public Health Emergency. As of Friday evening, it had close to 5,000 signatures. Way and Hurst say they have set a new goal of reaching 10,000 signatures.

They plan to present the petition to both the provincial and federal governments.

For more information or to sign the petition, please click here.