

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Locals know it as Island Lake in the Orangeville area, but that’s not what it’s actually called.

Judi Island and her family have been fighting for more than 40 years to formally change the name of the Orangeville Reservoir.

"Michael Island, who is my third great grandfather, was the first to come and settle in that area," she says.

The province currently has a survey online, asking people to help them decide whether to change the name of the man-made lake inside the Island Lake Conservation Area.

The push has the full support from the Town of Orangeville.

"Everybody knows it by Island Lake. They don't know it by the Orangeville Reservoir," says councillor Shirley Bradley.

Island would like to see the name changed to Island’s Lake. She says this is what it was known for 130 years. However, she says if the public votes to drop the “s” on Island’s, the family is prepared to live with that as well.

Anyone living in the area, who wants to share their thoughts on the official renaming of this lake, has until Feb. 1.