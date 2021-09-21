Push is on to vaccinate York Region residents

BARRIE, ONT. -

Several pop-vaccination clinics will be open in York Region on Tuesday.

King Secondary School in the Township of King will open its doors at 4:00 p.m. to people looking to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic is scheduled to close at 7:00 p.m.

Between that same three-hour window, Newmarket High School will also provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to eligible people.

On Tuesday, shots will also be administered at Keswick United Church in the Town of Georgina from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the health unit, 85.2 per cent of the eligible population is partially vaccinated with 80.7 per cent fully vaccinated.

The pop-up school clinics will move to Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Newmarket and Maple High School in Vaughan on Wednesday. Both will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.