Purple fentanyl, cash seized during Tay Township drug bust
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 5:28PM EDT
Drugs and cash were confiscated by Southern Georgian Bay OPP on Thursday, August 19 (OPP/Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 38-year-old Tay Township resident faces several drug-related charges following a drug bust in Port McNicoll.
On Thursday evening, Southern Georgian Bay OPP executed a search warrant at an Armstrong Street residence in Port McNicoll.
According to police, officers involved seized various drugs, including purple fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone pills. An undisclosed amount of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated.
The accused will answer the charges in a Midland court in October.
