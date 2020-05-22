BARRIE -- York Regional Police have launched an investigation after the death of a puppy in Markham.

According to police, the 11-month-old St. Bernard/poodle mix became ill and died shortly after eating something it found in a water bottle that had been cut open.

The dog's owner says she was walking the pup near the track at St. Brother Andre High School in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham Road when the dog found the unknown substance.

Police believe the dog may have eaten food that had been poisoned and left in the park.

Police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers.