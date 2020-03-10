BARRIE -- It doesn't get much better than cuddling a pet on a winter day.

The Midland Public Library has teamed up with a dog rescue called Finding Them Homes to host a puppy cuddling event, and around 120 people came to spend time with the pups.

"Interacting with an animal or a puppy is great for your mental health. It helps reduce anxiety and stress," said Jennifer Pequette, an organizer with the library.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five people in Canada personally experience a mental health issue every year. Pequette said she wants to give everyone an equal opportunity to de-stress through snuggling a puppy, since "pet ownership isn't realistic for everybody."

This was the Midland library's second time hosting the puppy cuddle clinic, and this time, the main attraction was three small canines named Toto, Mei and Kanta.

"Puppies are important because they help people with anxiety and calm them down, and I find they're really cuddly and fun to play with," said Gabby Dobson, who attended the event.

Some people at the cuddle clinic event have never held a puppy before, said volunteer for Finding Them Homes Tracey Wilson. "They're having such a good time... they just love the puppies."