At only four-months-old, she's already survived a fire and an incredibly rare medical condition, and now this four-month-old puppy is ready to find her forever home.

Karlie is from a litter of ten pups that were rescued from a house fire in Midland over the summer. They were placed into the care of the OSPCA after their owner lost her home in the blaze.

It was soon discovered Karlie, a German shepherd cross, had a very rare medical issue. So rare, the OSPCA had never seen anything like it before. Her vulva and anus were essentially attached. Karlie had to be transported to a Toronto emergency veterinary clinic to undergo a specialized surgery that came with a hefty price tag.

The OSPCA has put out an urgent plea for help to cover the $5,000 fee.

Karlie, on the other hand, has made a full recovery and is ready for adoption.

“She’s a survivor, she had a rough go at the beginning, but she’s doing much better now,” said the Midland OSPCA manager.

To find out more on how to adopt her or how to donate to the OSPCA click here.