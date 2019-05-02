

CTV Barrie





Southern Georgian Bay OPP is investigating a daytime break-in where the culprit(s) allegedly stole a puppy.

Investigators say they have identified a woman they believe may have been involved but have yet to locate the six-month-old long-haired Dachshund named ‘Mary Puppins.’

According to police, the break-in happened on Tuesday, and along with the pup, several pieces of men’s jewelry were stolen from the Tay Township home.

Police say they would like to speak with the woman who is an acquaintance of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.