Pumpkinferno returns to Discovery Harbour

The grounds of Discovery Harbour have been transformed into a frightening sight for the spookiest month of the year.

The seventh annual 'Pumpkinferno' has returned to Penetanguishene. The event features more than 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins placed throughout the grounds.

"It's a collection of pumpkins set out in a variety of different exhibits, displays, themes that really go from one end of the site here at Discovery Harbour to the other, almost a kilometre long walk, that has displays on either side of your walk up and down the historic site," says Gary Molnar, the manager of operations for Discovery Harbour.

On Thursdays, the event runs as a drive-thru style only. Attendees tour the grounds in their vehicles as part of a pre-booked appointment. Then it transitions to a walkthrough for the weekend, where families of all ages can wander through scary walkthroughs, enjoy local food trucks and take in the thousands of uniquely designed pumpkins, or 'fun-kins' as they are known.

"One of the things that we kicked off a number of years ago was the drive-thru experience. So it's, as I mentioned, quite a hike from one end of the site to the other, but it gives people an opportunity to take their vehicle through the historic site," says Molnar. "We do a lot of work as well with Community Living Huronia and other homes in the region that actually bring small buses on, so they have the ability to experience that."

Molnar says the event is meant for people of all ages. While some of the walkthroughs are scarier than others, people can choose the ones that are best for them.

"It's kind of you pick your pleasure, or you pick your poison, I guess, might be the theme for Halloween. We have a grim reaper zone full of surprises and animatronics that will scare and get the heartbeat going a little bit. But we also have kids maze at the other end…we have outdoor entertainers and buskers that are geared to families as far as that entertainment is concerned," says Molnar.

Reservations are required for the drive-thru event. For more information, click here.