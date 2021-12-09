Public's help needed to find family of deceased Orillia man

Provincial police are appealing to the public for help finding the family of a man who was found dead in Orillia nearly two months ago.

The OPP says it hasn't been able to locate any family members of 69-year-old David Langdon of Orillia since responding to a call about a death at a Matchedash Street South residence on Oct. 23.

The Officer of the Chief Coroner has determined the circumstances surrounding Mr. Langdon's death were not suspicious.

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying his next of kin is urged to contact the Orillia OPP.